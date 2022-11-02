APTOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was killed while running and darting in and out of traffic on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County was identified by the California Highway Patrol Wednesday.

Yosef Cohen, 28, of Santa Cruz, suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a Honda CRV, the CHP said.

The deadly incident happened during the morning rush hour commute at 6:29 a.m. on October 27. Just minutes before he was struck, several drivers reported seeing a shirtless man running into oncoming southbound and northbound traffic.

After a flurry of 911 calls from alarmed drivers, another driver called 911 to report that her Honda had just collided into the man.

Cohen was on southbound Highway 1 near the Freedom Boulevard exit in Aptos when he was struck by the Honda, the CHP said. The Honda driver was identified by the CHP as 56-year-old Kristen Wulff of Aptos.

Cohen was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said the cause of the collision is still under investigation. “It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash,” Gutierrez wrote.