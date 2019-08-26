Man paddleboards from San Francisco to Oahu in record-breaking voyage

HONOLULU (KHNL/CNN) – An extreme athlete just came to the end of an amazing journey and a record-breaking voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

He traveled from California to Hawaii and he made the whole trip using paddle power!

Antonio De La Rosa paddled away from San Francisco on June 9.

The 42-year-old ultra-endurance athlete from Spain is the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean as a stand-up paddleboarder.

He covered 2,500 miles of open ocean, using wind, currents, and elbow grease.

His vessel, The Ocean Defender, is a combo paddleboard and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, and solar panels for power.

De La Rosa packed enough supplies for a 90-day trip.

He estimated it would take 70 days to make the Pacific Crossing.

He did it in 76.

GoPro cameras documented his days and nights at sea.

There was no escort vessel; he was all alone.

He estimates he lost about 10 pounds, but never got sick despite very little sleep.

Hurricane Flossie didn’t hit him, but it did push him off course.

Loaded down, the Ocean Defender weighed more than a thousand pounds.

He says the view out there was breathtaking.

But he did encounter floating plastics, nets, and discarded lines.

De La Rosa has done other extreme adventures.

“Every year I think, ‘Okay. What I do next year?’ I love this kind of life,” he said.

He once rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

Now he’s conquered the Pacific.

Latest News Headlines: