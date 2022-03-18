LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — A Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species and obstructing an officer, state wildlife officials said.

Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, found the tiny cubs in a large fallen tree that their mother had made into a den, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

The bears were only 1-month-old.

Setzer contacted wildlife officers on March 9, 2019, and claimed he had found the cubs along Highway 263 north of Yreka in Siskiyou County, CDFW wrote. Setzer told officers that he wasn’t able to care for the growing bears.

Wildlife officers were suspicious of the man’s story because there were no bear tracks or dens anywhere around where he claimed to have found the cubs.

“Bear cubs are 100% dependent upon the sow and if they had been wandering on their own they wouldn’t have survived,” Capt. Patrick Foy said.

Setzer worked for a local timber management company.

Setzer’s co-worker told wildlife officers facts of what really happened, and showed them the cubs’ den near Salt Creek in Shasta County.

“Further evidence was collected from the den site, which had been destroyed by both men,” the CDFW wrote on its Bear Blog this week.

The cubs’ mother was never found.

The baby bears were taken to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, and once they grew old enough to survive on their own, they were returned to the wild.

(CDFW photo)

Setzer pleaded guilty in Siskiyou Superior Court in November.

Setzer had also been prosecuted for a separate, unrelated case and the district attorney’s office agreed to combine sentencing. Due to his guilty pleas on both cases, he was ordered to pay $2,290 in fines and complete 200 hours of community service. His hunting and fishing privileges were suspended for one year.

California wildlife officials said if you witness a poaching, or any fish and wildlife violation, call 1-888 334-CALTIP (888-334-2258).

The Associated Press contributed to this report