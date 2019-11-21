Man randomly stabs, kills pregnant woman in Salinas

SALINAS (KRON) — A man stabbed and killed a pregnant woman outside of her Salinas home in what police are calling a random act of violence.

Mariana Jurado, 26, was heading to work at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was stabbed by Garrett Scheff in the 100 block Clay Street, police said.

Jurado was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Her screams were honestly something unexplainable,” Monica Cardova told KSBW.

Cardova lives in an apartment complex across the street and was one of a few to drop of flowers at the spot where Jurado was attacked.

Scheff, 43, was arrested a block away from the scene.

“I can tell you this, she was very brave,” Salinas Police Commander John Murray said. “She was communicating with officers while medical personnel we’re taking care of her. She was telling us what happened, she provided us with a description of Scheff.”

Police say Jurado did not know Scheff and called the murder a “senseless violent crime.”

Scheff was booked into the Monterey County jail on two counts of homicide.

Since 1995, Scheff has been arrested more than a dozen times.

The victim’s husband did not want to be identified, but he did provide this statement to KSBW:

“Mariana was a very brave person and fearless. She was a fighter, that’s for sure. This criminal shouldn’t be out in the first place. Knowing his background and because of this, we as the Jurado family are suffering, because our legal system is a joke and doesn’t take ‘mentally ill cases seriously’.”

The investigation is still ongoing and law enforcement is asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have leading up to the attack.

