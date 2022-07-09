SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for allegedly lighting a man on fire in a Sanger park, police say.

Officers say they responded on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Faller Avenue about an injured person. They arrived to find a man with severe burns to his upper body. He told them that a woman had set him on fire while he was at Sanger Park on the 400 block of Academy Avenue. He was later taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they found security footage showing the incident taking place at around 8:30 p.m. and used the video and witness statements to identify Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, both of Sanger as the suspects.

Officers say the footage shows Castillo approaching the victim, throwing liquid on him and then lighting him on fire. Further investigation established that Hawkins had provided the liquid.

Both suspects were arrested without incident and were booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson and conspiracy.