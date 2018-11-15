Man shot, killed after high-speed chase in Camp Fire evacuation zone
MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) - A man was shot and killed after a high-speed chase with a police officer in one of the evacuation zones of the deadly Northern California wildfire.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that the shooting happened at about 11 a.m.
Television stations KHSL/KNVN in the city of Chico reported that the shooting happened in an area near the town of Concow, which is in the zone where more than 50,000 people evacuated.
The sheriff's office says the shooting is under investigation but no other details were provided.
At least 56 people were killed in and nearby the town of Paradise, which was leveled by the fire. Concow is next to Paradise.
