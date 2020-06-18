Man shot dead by deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in California

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – The half-brother of hanging death victim Robert Fuller – who made national headlines – has apparently been killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Kern County.

According to the Fuller family’s attorney, Terron Boone is the half-brother of Fuller.

They say Boone died during a shooting with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting happened in Rosamond.

Deputies say there was a shootout after a traffic stop, where Boone was killed on scene.

A woman in the car was also struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

The case of Fuller drew national attention after he was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week.

The coroner ruled his death a suicide, which led to protests demanding an investigation.

The sheriff’s department has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Fuller’s death.

