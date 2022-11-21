SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz just before sunrise Monday.

According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, a fight broke out between two men on Cedar and Church streets. The victim was stabbed in the torso and the assailant fled from the area.

Police officers and paramedics arrived at the crime scene at 5:10 a.m. “Officers located the victim on the ground,” SCPD wrote.

“Detectives learned the victim and suspect may have known each other, and a verbal altercation occurred. The argument then led to a physical fight,” SCPD wrote.

The victim died at Dominican Hospital. His name was not immediately released by law enforcement.

The homicide suspect was described as a white man, between 30-40 years old, 6’4” tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen leaving the area on foot wearing a gray pullover sweater, blue jeans, a red beanie, and gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Hohmann at 831-420-5830.