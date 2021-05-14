Man steals chips from Frito Lay truck in downtown Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a man in downtown Fresno who they say robbed a Frito Lay truck of chips.

Police say the truck driver was making a delivery at a convenience store near Sante Fe and Tulare avenues around 3:00 a.m. when the man armed with a knife threatened to kill the driver if he didn’t give him items.

The driver told the man he was calling the police. Officers said the man went to the back of the truck, pulled opened the doors and ripped a box of chips from the back.

When police arrived, officers said the man told them he was on PCP and wanted police to kill him. Police said they were able to talk him into surrendering.