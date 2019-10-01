Man who died saving his wife in Yosemite honored by Queen Elizabeth II

YOSEMITE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A British man who sacrificed himself to save his wife caught in a rockfall in Yosemite National Park has received a posthumous award from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s Gallantry Medal has been awarded to Andrew Foster, who was killed on September 27, 2017. Foster and his wife Lucy lived in Cardiff, Wales.

According to the British Cabinet Office, Andrew and Lucy Foster were in Yosemite National Park on a camping trip. He was a short distance in front of his wife when what was described as rocks the size of cars started to fall above them. Andrew Foster was clear of the danger area but his wife was not. He ran to her and lay on top of her to protect her from the falling rocks.

Andrew Foster suffered fatal injuries in the incident; his wife survived and made a full recovery.

