(KRON) – The governor soon might not ask you to conserve water.

If we don’t get rain soon and if people continue to not save more water there could soon be mandatory water restrictions.

Yesterday, Gov. Gavin Newsom met with leaders from most of the state’s water agencies urging them to do even more to get people to conserve water including educating customers and possibly impose fines. Everything is on the table.

January, February and March were the three driest first three months of the year in the state’s history.

Some of the state’s largest reservoirs are at half of their historical averages.