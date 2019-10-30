Mandatory evacuation orders issued as fire burns near Reagan Library in Simi Valley

Firefighters are responding to a large brush fire in Simi Valley as dangerously high winds blew toward the west early Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Easy Fire, began around 6:15 a.m. in the hills along Tierra Rejada Road, north of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. It has burned about 250 acres and continues to grow away from the 118 Freeway, Ventura County fire Capt. Brian McGrath told KTLA.

Winds were blowing toward the west, McGrath said.

The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:

North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen / Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: State Route 23

Caltrans said motorists should avoid roadways near the evacuated areas. The California Highway Patrol announced the following road closures:

State Route 23, both directions at Avenida de Los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue

Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejeda Road

Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

The Fire Department urged residents to check the county’s website to see exact locations.

“Get out, and get out early,” McGrath said.

A shelter has been set up at the Thousand Oaks Community Center on 2525 N. Moorpark Road. Large animals could be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.

All public schools in Simi Valley have been closed due to weather conditions and power outages, according to the Simi Valley Unified School District.

Other schools in Ventura County have also cancelled classes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.