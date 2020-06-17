Mandatory temperature checks, face masks and more: Disneyland shares new health guidelines as reopening nears

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – As Disneyland’s reopening date looms, the Anaheim park has released its new health and safety guidelines for both workers and guests to keep everyone safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced last week it would reopen its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks on July 17 after being closed since mid-March due to the virus.

Here are some of the guidelines Disneyland will be implementing and enforcing for visitors and employees:

Temperature checks before entering theme parks or Downtown Disney District (opening July 9)

Mandatory face masks

Limited capacity at both theme parks to maintain social distancing guidelines

Posted signage for visitors to “move responsibly”

Live attractions including parades and character meet-and-greets remain on hold

Hand-washing stations and physical barriers will be added

Cashless transactions recommended to reduce contact between workers and guests

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts

“We recognize that the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, which is why our reopening approach is deliberately fluid and phased, and there are many factors that are helping us determine the timing of when various aspects of our business will reopen in a responsible way,” Disney’s website states.

Disneyland will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests to make a reservation for park entry in advance. This will help the theme park maintain capacity guidelines required by the government.

The unveiling of these new guidelines comes after Disney’s announcement of park reopenings was met with some hesitation. A petition circulating online called on Disney to reconsider postponing the opening date amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Pending state and local government approvals, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23.

