Manhunt underway for man who shot deputy in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY (KRON) – A massive manhunt is underway in Merced County for a man who shot a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials said the gunman could be headed to the Bay Area.

Deputies say 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera from Dos Palos shot and injured a deputy.

The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen driving a white 2013 GMC Sierra crew cab with license plate 25599H1.

If you see him, call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

