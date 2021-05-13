Map: Drought intensifying in California, U.S. Drought Monitor shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions intensified in parts of California over the past week.

The monitor’s weekly update Thursday shows areas of exceptional drought have expanded in the southern and eastern Sierra Nevada in response to poor snowpack conditions.

Exceptional is the worst level.

Most of the rest of California is in the extreme or severe categories while small sections of the far north coast and the two southernmost counties are in moderate drought. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency declaration to 41 of California’s 58 counties and said a further expansion is likely.

