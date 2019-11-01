Maria Fire in SoCal destroys 2 structures, threatens homes in Santa Paula, Somis

A brush fire that broke out Thursday evening on South Mountain exploded overnight to more than 8,000 acres, destroying two structures and threatening homes in Santa Paul and Somis, Ventura County officials said Friday morning. It was 0% contained.

The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, erupted at the tail end of the Santa Ana wind event that fanned multiple fires across Southern California in recent days. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, winds were blowing on South Mountain from the northeast at about 18 mph with 25 mph gusts. Relative humidity was very dry at 6%.

Two structures have been lost in the fire, which is threatening homes in Santa Paula and Somis, said Capt. Brian McGrath with the Ventura County Fire Department. Crews have been deployed to protect those residences, he added.

“Winds have died down just a bit,” allowing crews to aggressively attack the flames, McGrath said.

The captain said aerial units have had to be grounded twice due to drones being flown in the Santa Paula area.

“It really hampers our abilities,” McGrath said.

A red flag warning for the area was set to be lifted at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ventura County fire officials previously said the blaze had burned 8,300 but later lowered that estimate to 8,060 acres.

Evacuation orders

The Maria Fire prompted mandatory evacuations in the following areas:

North: South Mountain Road

West: West Los Angeles Ave

East: Balcom County Road

South: Highway 118

Evacuation centers

Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Camarillo Community Center

1605 Burnley St., Camarillo

1605 Burnley St., Camarillo Camarillo Animal Shelter (small animals)

600 Aviation Dr., Camarillo

600 Aviation Dr., Camarillo Ventura County Fairgrounds (large animals)

10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura Earl Warren Showgrounds (large animals)

3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

Road closures

The following roads have been shut down:

South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

Berylwood Road at Aggen Road

West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

Price Road at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)

Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

School closures

The following schools are closed Friday:

ACE (Camarillo)

Briggs School District

Hueneme Elementary School District

Mesa Union School District

Mupu School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

University Preparation (Camarillo)

The Ventura County Community College District has not announced any campus closures as of 4:40 a.m. Friday.

