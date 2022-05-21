(KTLA) — A late-night party ended in a mass shooting that left one person dead and eight others injured in San Bernardino Friday.

The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue about 11:53 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas said.

Allen Gresham Jr., 20, was identified by the San Bernardino Police Department as the man who died in a shooting in San Bernardino on May 20, 2022.

A large crowd had apparently been attending a party at one of the businesses located in the Highland Square shopping center when gunfire erupted.

Arriving officers found one person outside the business who was pronounced dead at the scene, Thomas said.

Family members told KTLA the victim was a 20-year-old man named Alan who was attending a party at Tha Blue Flame lounge in the shopping center.

Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the deceased victim was Allen Gresham Jr., a 20-year-old San Bernardino man who was attending the “unpermitted special event” at the lounge, according to a press release.

A witness who did not want to be identified said she saw a car drive up and someone open fire. She said shots were also fired across the street at the Mobil gas station.

“We just heard gunshots and a lot of kids running,” a witness said. “Most of the kids were under 18 years.”

Video showed crime scene tape blocking the parking lots of both locations Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting began as an altercation between at least two people inside the lounge, and “multiple gunshots were exchanged.”

“The shooting continued outside and ultimately into the parking lot,” the release added.

Police later confirmed that eight additional victims had been shot in the incident, many of which self-transported to local hospitals.

The wounded victims were being treated at Loma Linda University Medical Center and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The eight wounded victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, Thomas said.

Video following the incident showed a crowd at the scene being aggressive with law enforcement as they tried to investigate the shooting, and police confirmed that the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to help “secure the scene.”

During that process, two people were arrested, one for possession of a firearm and the other for outstanding warrants, police said, though it remains to be seen if either person was involved in the shooting.

“The San Bernardino Police Department will be working to not only identify and arrest the suspects, but to shut down the business whose illegal activities led to the shooting,” said Police Chief David Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Keith at keith_br@sbcity.org or 909-384-5638 or Sgt. J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.