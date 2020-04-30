Memo says Gov. Newsom will order all beaches closed

In this Saturday, April 25, 2020, photo, crowds pack the beach in Pismo Beach, Calif., on the state’s Central Coast. Many were not using proper social distance, but a few were wearing masks. California may be only a few weeks away from making “meaningful changes” to its stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, but he warned progress will be jeopardized if people do things like crowd beaches, which occurred over the warm spring weekend. (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Eric Nuñez, president of the association, said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.

Most state parks already are closed and many communities already have shut their beaches. But some of those open in Ventura and Orange counties attracted large crowds last weekend, drawing Newsom’s ire. He said Monday the crowds were an example of “what not to do” if the state wants to continue its progress fighting the virus.

In Newport Beach, some 80,000 visitors hit the beach over the weekend, although lifeguards said most people exercised social distancing. With criticism swirling, the Newport Beach City Council met Tuesday and rejected a proposal to close the beaches for the next three weekends.

Newsom’s expected announcement comes as virus hospitalizations have flattened and some local governments have started relaxing stay-at-home orders.

