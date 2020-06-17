Live Now
Memorial service for slain Santa Cruz Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller to be held today

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A memorial service for Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller will be held this morning at 10 a.m.

The Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a shooting three weeks ago.

The man charged with his murder is now also charged in a deadly drive-by shooting of a federal officer in Oakland.

Federal authorities charged Steven Carrillo with the murder of Pat Underwood.

The FBI says Carrillo went to Oakland on May 29 knowing there would be a George Floyd protest.

