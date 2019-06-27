Police chief calls slain officer Tara O’Sullivan ‘force for good’

SACRAMENTO (AP/KRON) – Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn mourned a slain young officer Thursday as a force for good during her short time on the job.

Speaking to a crowd of law enforcement officials at a memorial service, Hahn said Tara O’Sullivan embodied what officers strive to be.

A graduate of Sacramento State University, O’Sullivan had been on the job about six months but officials said she had been working toward a life in law enforcement since she was a teenager.

The 26-year-old had been on the Sacramento police force for just 6 months when she was killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

She was helping a woman remove her things from a home when she was shot.

The shooter kept firing and officers had to wait 45 minutes before they could even reach her.

Officers spent 8 hours in a standoff with the shooter, 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos.

She later died at UC Davis Medical Center.

Wednesday night a vigil was held in Sacramento in her honor.

O’Sullivan is the first officer in this department to be killed in the line of duty in two decades.