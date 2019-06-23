Memorial service to honor slain Sacramento officer scheduled

The Sacramento Police Department posted on their Twitter page Saturday evening announcing a memorial service to honor slain police officer Tara O’Sullivan.

The service is scheduled for Thursday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville at 10 a.m.

Please join us as we honor Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan #0349 who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community. #TogetherWeHonorTara #TaraOSullivan #inthelineofduty #OfficerTaraOSullivan #sacpd pic.twitter.com/vlv2q1YKXH— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 22, 2019

The department also released the body camera footage on Friday of an ambush attack that killed the young police officer in Sacramento.

Officers say they were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday when they were ambushed by a man armed with a high-powered rifle.

Authorities say O’Sullivan was hit multiple times. It took nearly an hour for police to get to O’Sullivan as the suspect was barricaded and continued to fire.

O’Sullivan was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“The officers were essentially ambushed by the suspect and the result was him murdering one of our community’s police officers,” Chief Daniel Hahn said.

The 26-year-old officer had been on the force for just six months. She grew up in Pleasant Hill and went to Diablo Valley College.

On Friday, police officers, first responders, and members of the public lined the streets in Sacramento as O’Sullivan’s body was taken from the coroner’s office to the funeral home.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos, has been arrested and charged with murder.

