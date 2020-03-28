Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Message of hope: Hotel room lights spell ‘HOPE’ amid coronavirus pandemic

California

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As most of Bakersfield and the rest of the country stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, one downtown hotel is spreading a special message.

Some rooms at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center on Truxtun Avenue were lit up to spell out “HOPE.” It’s an uplifting message during these uncertain times.

The message even caught the eye of Rep. Kevin McCarthy who shared a photo to his Instagram account.

“In case you need a reminder that nothing will break the American spirit,” he wrote.

Latest stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News