Mexican authorities make arrest in killing of Bakersfield car dealer

HIDALGO, MEXICO (KGET) – Authorities in Mexico said Monday night a man has been arrested in the killing of Bakersfield businessman, Jose Arredondo.

In a release, Mexican police said they arrested a 50-year-old man from Hidalgo, Mexico. Authorities only identified the man as “Roberto N.”

Officials from Baja California released a photo of the suspect.

Arredondo’s family told 17 News Monday night the suspect was a friend of Arredondo.

The man is charged with homicide in Mexico.

Jose Arredondo was found dead in a home in Cabo San Lucas on July 16.

