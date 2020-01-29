‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested for breaking into garage while high on meth

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Shaun Weiss, who starred in the 90’s hockey film “The Mighty Ducks,” was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a house while high on methamphetamine.

According to police, 41-year-old Weiss of Van Nuys broke into a garage in the 600 block of 11th Street before smashing through the windshield of a car inside the garage.

Shaun Weiss arrested on Jan. 28, 2020 / Marysville Police Department

Responding officers said Weiss was inside the car when they got to the scene, and he was displaying signs of being high on meth.

They ordered him to get out and he was taken into custody.

Weiss played Greg Goldberg in the 1992 film.

In 2018 Weiss was arrested for public intoxication in Oroville. Mugshots of him from that arrest went viral after shocked fans noted his gaunt appearance.

Shaun Weiss during his 2018 arrest in Oroville / Oroville Police Department

Weiss was charged with petty theft in July 2017 and was released after 12 days in prison, but he was arrested soon after that for possession of methamphetamine.

He spent three months in prison for that charge.

After his 2018 arrest, Weiss wrote on social media that he had checked in to a long-term rehabilitation center, saying he had hit “BELOW rock bottom” and that his life was in “imminent danger.”

He vowed his recovery, saying he was “determined to return to my old self.”

Shaun Weiss from 2019 arrest (left) and Weiss back in “Mighty Ducks” days (right)

Marysville is located in Yuba County, about 41 miles north of Sacramento.

