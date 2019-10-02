Millionaire tech company founder kidnapped from Santa Cruz home

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – Authorities continue to search for the kidnappers who snatched a tech company founder from his home in Santa Cruz.

The man missing, 50-year-old Tushar Atre, is the owner of digital marketing company Atrenet.

Tushar was kidnapped around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and was last seen getting into his white BMW.

Atre’s car was later found in the Santa Cruz Mountains, along with a deceased person who was not immediately identified.

Still no details about a possible motive for the kidnapping or whether any weapons were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

Latest News Headlines: