Missing 11-year-old boy found dead in NorCal

PLACERVILLE (AP) – An 11-year-old Placerville boy who had been reported missing has been found dead, police said Sunday.

Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Placerville.

“After an extensive search of the area, involving multiple agencies, Roman was found deceased,” the Placerville Police Department said.

The boy’s death is being investigated as suspicious, according to the department.

Authorities say officers found him after conducting a search of a neighborhood in the community 44 miles east of Sacramento.

Police did not take questions or provide additional information during a press briefing Sunday.

Anyone with information can call Placerville police at 530-642-5210.

