Missing hiker, 73, rescued after 7 days in wilderness

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (CNN) – A missing 73-year-old hiker was rescued after spending 7 days alone in the California wilderness.

Eugene Jo got separated from his hiking group in the San Gabriel Mountains of the Angeles National Forest on June 22.

The Montrose Search and Rescue team found him Saturday morning, a few miles from the trail of the original hike.

The team said he had not eaten in at least 5 days, and got water from a creek.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said he had no serious injuries, but he was airlifted to a local hospital to be checked out.

About 75 people spread out on 11 teams took part in the search.