Missing Mount Whitney hiker found safe after a week in freezing temps

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Mount Whitney hiker who went missing as a late-season storm swept through the Sierra Nevada last week was found alive during the weekend.

Sequoia National Park officials say Edward Lee Alderman was rescued several miles west of the Whitney summit on Sunday.

The 33-year-old from Austin, Texas, was reported to be alert, despite injuries, fatigue and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.

Alderman had last been seen Thursday as he hiked to the summit, which tops 14,000 feet. Helicopters searched the area Saturday and ground searchers went in on Sunday.

Searchers got a tip from other hikers who heard a voice near Timberline Lake.