MISSING PERSONS LIST: Butte County Sheriff's Office releases names of those being searched for

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 10:33 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 12:05 PM PST

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has released a list of the names of the individuals they are searching for in the Camp Fire. 

Authorities say the list will be updated on a regular basis as people are found. 

If you see your name on the list, contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office Missing Person Call Center at any of the following numbers to inform them you are safe:

  • 530-538-6570
  • 530-538-7544
  • 530-538-7671

Authorities say they believe many of those who have not been located by loved ones could be in shelters. 

Once again, if you see someone on the list who is no longer missing, please call one of the numbers above so they can be removed from the list.

Click here to view the list 

    Download the free KRON4 News App