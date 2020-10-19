Missing woman found after 12 days in national park

(KRON) — A California woman who vanished for nearly two weeks at a national park was found alive.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was reported missing on Oct. 6 after she never returned to a private shuttle bus at the Grotto park area within Zion National Park in Utah.

According to the park, search efforts included using a drone, search dogs, and a collaborative effort by the Park Rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

(Zion National Park)

Despite the search efforts for over a week, she was finally found after a “credible tip” from a park visitor, the park said on Oct. 18.

Courtier’s daughter had told CNN that her mom “lost her job as a nanny due to Covid-19. The family could not afford to keep paying her. She made that a positive thing — said that gave her the time to get out, see the parks.”

Her family gave the following statement after she was found:

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.” Courtier’s family statement

Details on her health condition or where precisely within the park she was located were not released. However, based on information from the park, she may have had several items on her that helped her over multiple days, such as: An Osprey Blue Multi-Day Pack, a yoga mat, a Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket, and a Camouflage Doublesize Hammock.

Latest Stories: