Missing woman’s body found in car in Southern California lake

California

LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. (AP) — The body of a woman who vanished last week in a Southern California coastal area has been found in a car submerged in a lake, authorities said.

Rescue divers with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office found the car at about 3 p.m. Monday in Lake Nacimiento.

The body of Jyll Stevens was found inside, authorities said.

Stevens, 45, was last seen leaving a home in Heritage Ranch, a community near the lake, on Thursday night after having dinner with friends, KSBY-TV reported.

Sheriff’s officials had said they didn’t suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Lake Nacimiento is about 170 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

