MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Robertson Road Elementary janitor was arrested by the Modesto Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit after he placed a camera in a faculty only restroom Monday.

Leo Medina, 29, was arrested on a misdemeanor for using a hidden camera to record someone in a private area.

According to Modesto Police, the staff spotted the camera; no other cameras were located at the school.

Detectives are currently in the process of collecting and evaluating evidence.