Modoc County is 1st in California to reopen bars, churches against Gov. Newsom’s order

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Rural Modoc County in northeastern California will be the first in the state to allow bars, restaurants and churches to reopen Friday despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.

There are no known coronavirus cases in Modoc County, which has a population of less than 10,000 residents.

The county’s plan says businesses must continue social distancing and conduct extensive cleaning if they’re to open, but the governor says Californians should not be quick to rush into reopening.

Under the plan, bars, restaurants, churches, and non-essential businesses like barbers and nail salons will resume operations The order states that restaurants and bars must cut max capacity at half, Politico reports.

High-risk residents ages 65 and older are still recommended to stay at home.

Lassen, Modoc, Trinity and Sierra are the four California counties without a single confirmed coronavirus case.

The rest of the state has remained under stay-at-home orders since mid-March.

Most recently six Bay Area counties announced the extension of stay-at-home orders through May.

