Monday is the last day to register to vote in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Election offices say they have seen a higher turnout of registered voters this year than ever.

If you have not yet registered to vote – there’s still time.

Come November, California voters will have to choose.

“So much is on the ballot this time,” Jeffrey Ehrenberg said. “This is my husband, our ability to marry is on the ballot, healthcare is on the ballot, economy is on the ballot, race and the ability to live in a country where we can be open and all included is on the ballot.”

From propositions, local and state races and of course the President of the United States.

President Trump for four more years or Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Voters dropped off their ballots at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Grove Street in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

“We just made sure we wanted to take any variables out and I’m grateful there are volunteers here to help,” Blake Sanborn said.

“Normally in the past I’ve been a little comfortable with mailing but I decided to drop it off to be one hundred percent sure the vote was going to be properly counted,” Cristian Gonzales said.

Before you can cast your ballot, you need to register to vote in California and time is almost up.

That deadline – Monday, Oct. 19.

The quickest way right now is online.

You have to be a u.s. citizen, a California resident and at least 18 years old.

You can pre-register to vote if you’re 16. You can’t be deemed mentally ill or be currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony.

And you also need your current ID or driver’s license – it only takes a few minutes to make sure your voice is heard.

“This is the most important election of my lifetime so get out and register to vote,” Ehrenberg said.

The online portals are going to close at midnight on Monday. you can mail your registration if you want to – it just has to be postmarked for Oct. 19.

