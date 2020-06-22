Monterey Bay Aquarium to reopen to visitors in July

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – Monterey Bay Aquarium on Monday announced it will reopen its doors to the general public on Monday, July 13.

Members and donors will be able to visit starting July 9, the aquarium said in a statement posted on its website.

“The closure has been especially difficult and as the Aquarium opens, it is prioritizing the safety of staff, volunteers, visitors and its living collection. The Aquarium team is following a reopening plan that provides a high-quality experience for all guests, aligns with California’s Resilience Roadmap and is approved by the Monterey County Health Department,” the statement read.

There will be plenty of changes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Those changes include:

Limited capacity

Required public health screening statement for guests before entering the aquarium

Required face coverings for guests, staff, and volunteers ages 3 and up

Physical distancing signage

Frequent cleaning throughout the building, especially high-contact areas

One-way paths through exhibit galleries

Tickets will be available online only starting Wednesday, July 1.

The aquarium will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to limited capacity, guests must reserve a specific time slot for visiting, available every half hour until 3:30 p.m.

Public time slots will be available starting at 10:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the aquarium reopening and new health safety measures and steps they are taking here.

