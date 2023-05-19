(KRON) — A 43-year-old Monterey County man was sentenced to serve 142 years to life in prison for sexually molesting one of his young family members.

Angel Rojas Lugos, of San Ardo, was sentenced by Judge Jennifer J. O’Keefe on Friday in a Salinas courtroom. The victim was less than 10 years old when the abuse began, prosecutors said.

A jury found Lugos guilty of two counts of committing oral copulation, and 14 counts of committing forcible lewd or lascivious acts against a child. All 16 counts are violent felonies and considered “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes law, prosecutors said.

Lugos is required to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim, “Jane Doe,” reported that Lugos molested her many times over a two-year period. The case was investigated by deputies with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

“Jane Doe stated she waited to report the molestation because she was afraid she would get in trouble and that she would not be believed,” prosecutors wrote. “At trial, Jane Doe bravely testified about the repeated instances of molestation that occurred.”

An expert in the psychological effects of child sexual abuse testified that delayed disclosures of

molestation are incredibly common due to numerous factors including: the power imbalance

between the perpetrator and victim, threats to not say anything, fear, and the perpetrator is an authority figure.