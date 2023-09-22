(KRON) — A Monterey County daycare employee is facing a year behind bars for injuring a 2-year-old boy, prosecutors said Friday.

Christine Marie Aiello, 61, pleaded no contest to felony child abuse. Investigators said Aiello assaulted the toddler at Miss Barbara’s Child Care Center in Marina.

The case was reported to police after the toddler returned home from daycare with new

scratches and scrapes. He told both his mother and teacher that Aiello, who worked at the

daycare but was not his assigned teacher, had hurt him on May 25, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Marina Police Department launched an investigation and found surveillance video.

“Video surveillance showed Aiello dragging two-year-old John Doe into a classroom and repeatedly throwing him down onto a sleeping mat. She also attempted to hold him down on the mat using a chair,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Aiello will be sentenced on October 25 to three years of felony probation, and up to 365

days in jail.