Monterey County Sheriff facing censure after DA finds misappropriated money

SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — An annual California State Sheriffs’ Association conference that is attended by sheriffs from across the state now has one sheriff in hot water.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office determined that Sheriff Steve Bernal mishandled taxpayers’ dollars to pay for some perks provided at a 2019 CSSA conference.

On Tuesday, the county’s board of supervisors will vote on whether publicly censure Bernal.

Supervisor Luis Alejo said Bernal should be held accountable for “egregious misuse of taxpayer dollars” and mishandling deputies. “The board of supervisors does not take these things lightly,” he said.

Bernal and the sheriff’s spokesman, Cmdr. John Thornburg, declined to be interviewed for this story.

Sheriff Steve Bernal / MCSO

Between April 29, 2019 – May 2, 2019, the CSSA’s annual conference was held at locations around the Monterey Peninsula, including the Spanish Bay golf course, Mission Ranch, Marriott Hotel, and a rifle range.

Deputies who were assigned to be working in the jail were instead used as “Uber”-style drivers at the conference for sheriffs and their wives, shuttling them from golf courses, to dinners, to shopping, to shooting ranges, the DA’s report states.

In addition to paying deputies overtime, the DA’s report took issue with how much money the county spent on thousands of rounds of ammunition used for shooting contests during the conference.

A former jail sergeant, Dan Mitchel, told KRON4 that he knew something was wrong when deputies were told to lie on their time cards. Deputies were instructed by their commanding officers to write that they were working the jail, not the conference, Mitchel said.

Mitchel spoke out about it and alerted county officials outside the Sheriff’s Office to look into what happened. Within a few months, he was demoted from sergeant to deputy, and ultimately forced out, Mitchel said.

Monterey County Jail / MCSO

“I was forced out at the end of my career because I started asking questions about this,” Mitchel said.

Alejo and other supervisors are concerned about the sheriff’s decision-making. The possible censure would serve to send a message that elected officials at the highest levels of county agencies should be held to a higher standard.

The District Attorney’s investigation was concluded last year, but a report detailing the investigation was not made public until this week.

Alejo said he pushed for the report to be made transparent because “the public has a right to know how their taxpayer dollars were blatantly misused.”

District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni concluded that the misappropriations did not rise to a criminal level.

Pacioni wrote in her report, “It is not the function of a deputy sheriff to act merely as a conference shuttle driver. Taxpayers should not have to fund the conference shuttle services at all, let alone at the rate billed by a deputy sheriff.”

“I have concluded there is not proof … that Sheriff Bernal knew the extent of the misappropriations; or 2. knew the appropriations were unlawful; or 3. was criminally negligent in failing to know the appropriations were unlawful,” Pacioni wrote.

Bernal and the commanders who organized the conference told district attorney investigators that they were unaware of the extent of misappropriations.

Mitchel is skeptical that they simply didn’t know what they were doing was wrong.

“Nobody in the command staff knew this was inappropriate? They all take ethics training. They reasonably should have known,” Mitchel said.