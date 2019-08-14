Moose Fire continues to burn in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) – All evacuation orders have been lifted in Mendocino County.
That’s where the Moose Fire has burned 225 acres.
The fire started Monday night between Hopland and Ukiah.
CalFire says the fire is 25% contained.
