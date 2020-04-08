More California counties requiring residents to wear face coverings when leaving home

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – More California counties are requiring its residents to cover their faces in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

San Bernardino County on Tuesday issued an order requiring its residents to wear face coverings when leaving home and also ordered all faith-based services be conducted online, KTLA reports.

The formal orders were issued as the county reported a total of 547 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 17 deaths linked to the virus.

The order mandates residents cover their faces with bandanas, handkerchiefs, or cloth coverings with ear loop covers whenever leaving home.

The public is reminded to avoid using N95 surgical masks, which are in short supply among healthcare workers nationwide.

Those who violate the order could face a fine of up to $1,000 or as many as 90 days imprisonment, or both, officials warned.

Similar orders have been issued in Los Angeles and Riverside County.

At this time face coverings are recommended for those in the Bay Area, but it is not mandated.

