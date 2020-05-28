DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening more and more offices as coronavirus restrictions ease in the state during the pandemic.
There are a total of 71 offices that have reopened statewide.
In the Bay Area, a few of the locations include:
- Oakland Coliseum
- Daly City: Sullivan Ave.
- Fairfield: Serrano Dr.
- Fremont: Central Ave.
- Pittsburg: Buchanan Rd.
- Santa Clara
- San Mateo
- Tracy
Officials are opening up but remain cautious and are helping people with existing appointments in need of specific transactions that can only be completed at a DMV field office.
Here are some examples of some of those transactions they will be helping with:
- Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
- Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
- Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
- Processing commercial driver license transactions
- Processing REAL ID transactions
Behind-the-wheel drive tests continue to be suspended.
All DMV offices have been temporarily closed to the public since late March. inresponse to the pandemic.
Since that time, offices have been cleaned and new protocols developed, like requiring visitors to wear masks.
They will also be reopening offices in stages.
Starting today, 46 field offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays they will be open at 9 a.m.
DMV officials are still encouraging customers to use online services and have since expanded their virtual portal to help customers with services such as eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.
Latest Stories:
- More California DMV offices reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease
- 2.1 million US workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to nearly 41 million
- Tolls to resume next week on Bay Area highway express lanes
- ‘I’m under here!’ Boy trapped under Jeep in his bedroom after drunk driver plows into home
- Patrons under plastic: Restaurants get creative in virus era