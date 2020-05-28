More California DMV offices reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening more and more offices as coronavirus restrictions ease in the state during the pandemic.

There are a total of 71 offices that have reopened statewide.

In the Bay Area, a few of the locations include:

Oakland Coliseum

Daly City: Sullivan Ave.

Fairfield: Serrano Dr.

Fremont: Central Ave.

Pittsburg: Buchanan Rd.

Santa Clara

San Mateo

Tracy

Officials are opening up but remain cautious and are helping people with existing appointments in need of specific transactions that can only be completed at a DMV field office.

Here are some examples of some of those transactions they will be helping with:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Processing REAL ID transactions

Behind-the-wheel drive tests continue to be suspended.

All DMV offices have been temporarily closed to the public since late March. inresponse to the pandemic.

Since that time, offices have been cleaned and new protocols developed, like requiring visitors to wear masks.

They will also be reopening offices in stages.

Starting today, 46 field offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays they will be open at 9 a.m.

DMV officials are still encouraging customers to use online services and have since expanded their virtual portal to help customers with services such as eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

