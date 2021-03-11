More CVS locations to start COVID-19 vaccinations in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS Health is growing its number of COVID-19 vaccination sites in California.

The company said Thursday that 119 more CVS Pharmacy locations will start vaccinating as soon as March 14, making 286 total CVS vaccine sites in the state. The appointments will be available as the locations receive doses.

Walk-ins are not allowed – but people can register on the CVS website or by calling customer service at (800) 746-7287.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health.

“Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic,” she added.

They will be vaccinating all who are eligible under California’s requirements.

As of March 11, this includes:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

Individuals 65 and older

Sector populations: Agriculture and food Education and childcare Emergency services



You can start booking an appointment on Saturday.