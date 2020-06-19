More economic gloom: California jobless rate hits 16.3%

A man walks by a closed store during the COVID-19 in Chicago, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Another 3.8 million people filed claims for jobless benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. While that’s down from the previous week’s 4.4 million, a staggering 30.3 million have applied for unemployment in the six weeks since the coronavirus began taking a wrecking ball to the U.S. job market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s unemployment rate continued to climb in May.

Federal statistics released Friday showed the nation’s most populous state had a rate of 16.3% last month, up from 15.5% in April and the highest since the Great Depression.

Nationally, 38 states saw their unemployment rates decline last month as officials loosened their stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus.

California has lost more than 2.2 million jobs since May of last year, more than any other state.

The state has paid more than $30 billion in unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic.

