More firefighting help requested as 625 fires burn across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California leaders continue to request more firefighting help from out of state as officials brace for even more fires to flare up within the coming days.

With still months left to go in fire season, the data shows this one is already historic.

Emergency management officials are bracing for the potential for even more fire outbreaks this week.

14,000 California firefighters are on the front lines, working to put out 625 fires burning across the state.

Included in that number, the state’s second and third largest wildfires on record each caused by lightning strikes in Northern California last week.

“We’re deploying every resource at our disposal,” Governor Newsom said.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday emergency leaders are bracing for even more fires to flare up after 300 lightning strikes hit the state between Sunday and Monday sparking ten new fires.

With now a major disaster declaration from the president, California has requested 375 fire engines and crews from out of state.

About 100 of them have come in from nearby states with air support coming in from the National Guards of Kansas, Idaho, and Utah.

“This week is going to be a profoundly important week in terms of our efforts and we’re going to put everything we have to do what we can, because this weekend we have wind conditions that may be shifting, may be changing,” Newsom said.

State leaders said as of Monday there are more than 2,000 fire evacuees state-wide, most of them are staying in non-congregate shelters like hotel rooms.

For the 700 that are staying in large shelters with mandatory health screenings and COVID-19 measures in place, the governor says he’s pleased with what he’s seen at shelters he’s visited recently.

“What I saw, I was very impressed, very gratified of the seriousness with which people are taking this effort,” Newsom said.

The governor said at this time last year statewide there were 4200 wildfires that burned 56,000 acres and so far this year, more than 7,000 fires have burned 1.4-million acres, most of that just within the last week.

