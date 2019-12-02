More snow causes travel issues in the Sierra

KINGVALE (KRON/KTXL) – Tahoe got another wave of snow over the weekend and it’s causing quite a headache for people traveling through the Sierra.

There is still a ton of snow on the mountains but wetter weather is on the way.

This is causing the snow in many areas, including Kingvale, to turn into slush.

It was the first big weekend for the Sierra ski resorts, but too much of it actually forced Kirkwood to shut down around noon on Sunday.

I-80 was also closed in both directions for part of Sunday due to the hazardous conditions.

If you’re heading up the mountain today, be prepared for messier roads with slush and runoff.