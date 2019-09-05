More than 500 people injured by stingrays over weekend in one California county

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) – You may be worried about sharks or jellyfish when you go to the beach, but hundreds of people in California had painful interactions with another sea animal – stingrays!

According to the Orange County Register, more than 500 people were stung over Labor Day weekend in Orange County alone.

Experts say the spike is due to a combination of warm water and large crowds at area beaches.

Stings typically happen on people’s feet when they accidentally step on the rays.

Lifeguards are equipped with special bags they fill with hot water and submerge the affected foot to break up the venom.

Experts say because the stings involve puncture wounds, victims are advised to follow up with their doctors.

The best way to avoid getting stung is to warn stingrays you are coming by shuffling your feet in the sand as you walk.

The fish are also more common in shallow water during low tide.

