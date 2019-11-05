More than half of California voters have considered moving out of state: poll

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re thinking of giving California the boot and moving out of state, you’re apparently not alone!
A poll conducted by UC Berkeley revealed 52% of 4,527 registered voters said they’ve considered moving out of California (24% said they had given it “serious” thoughts while 28% said they had give it “some” thought).
Why?
According to the poll, 71% cited high cost of housing as the main reason, while 58% said high taxes and 46% said they were concerned about California’s political culture.
The poll was conducted online between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18.
