Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Motive behind murder of millionaire tech executive was robbery: authorities

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – We’re learning more about a kidnapping and murder in Santa Cruz.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms the motive was robbery.

Investigators found the body of 50-year-old Tushar Atre off Soquel San Jose Road on Tuesday.

Atre was an entrepreneur and the owner of Silicon Valley corporate website development company Atrenet.

Police say he was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home.

The Sheriff’s Office says there have been arrests made in this case, but they are looking for more people.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News