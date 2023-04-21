(KRON) — A 28-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Highway 1 in Moss Landing Friday when his motorcycle crashed into a Dodge Ram, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal collision happened just before 7 a.m.

The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Steven J. Dolan of Moss Landing, was ejected and landed on the side of the highway, the CHP said.

Dolan was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor at this time,” the CHP wrote.

CHP investigators said they determined the Dodge Ram driver, 22-year-old David Gutierrez, had turned his vehicle into the motorcycle’s path. Gutierrez was attempting to turn left from Pieri Court onto Highway 1.

Gutierrez was not injured, the CHP said.

No arrests were made in connection to the fatal crash.