Multiple arrests made in Butte County following Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - Multiple arrests have been made since Monday in Butte County related to the Camp Fire.

There were three separate situations with two suspects involved in each.

On Monday, 41-year-old Jason Burns from Chico and 48-year-old Michael Salisbury from Reno were arrested and booked into Butte County Jail.

Deputies say they were patrolling around Centerville Road which was under an evacuation order when a PG&E employee approached them saying he saw two men looting.

Deputies followed the men as they ran into a residence on Quail Run Drive.

Officials say they found the men hiding with a .45 caliber handgun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and loaded magazines for the firearm in the house.

An AR-15, several chainsaws, other tools, and an ATV were also found which officials suspect were stolen.

Burns and Salisbury were charged being a felon in possession of a firearm, an assault weapon, a machine gun, controlled substance while armed, stole vehicle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and entering an evacuated area with a set bail of $89-thousand.

On Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. Butte County Sheriff's deputies found two men near a bike path under an evacuation order on Skyway below Honey Run Road.

The two have been identified as 27-year-old Teddy King from Paradise and 38-year-old John Brown from Oroville.

The men had a laptop that wasn't theirs, along with a ski mask, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

King and Brown have been booked at Butte County Jail for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday around 9 a.m. deputies arrested two suspects identified as 22-year-old Shayne Tinnel Jr. from Magalia and 42-year-old Tracy Sizer from Magalia.

The two were found in reportedly stolen motorhome near Benatar Way which is under an evacuation order as well.

Deputies say that there was no key in the ignition and that the ignition was damaged.

Tinnel Jr. and Sizer were arrested for vehicle theft, possession of the stolen vehicle and looting.

